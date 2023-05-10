Record complaints after royals labelled ‘terribly white’

By John Ensor • 10 May 2023 • 17:17
Coronation day balcony.
Credit: The Royal Family/Facebook
The most complained about TV moment so far in 2023 was a comment about the Royal family being ‘terribly white.’
Ofcom has so far received 4165 complaints after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh, whose father was from Ghana, commented on the ethnicity of members of the royal family who were gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace according to Metro.
On ITV’s coverage of the King’s coronation last Saturday, May 6, 60-year-old Ms Andoh said, ‘Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony, I’m very struck by that.’
The 60-year-old actress continued, ‘I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking, “What are the nuances that they will inhabit as they grow?” Nuances that Charles has exhibited, from a teenager into early 20s young man.’
In light of the public reaction to her comments, she was featured on BBC Radio 4 the next day. In an interview, she attempted to clarify her comments and said, ‘I think I upset a few people yesterday I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end.
‘And I suddenly went “ooh, it’s so white,” because the day had been so so mixed. I didn’t mean to upset anybody, I just was…’
BBC’s Paddy O’Connell interjected and said she ‘had nothing to apologise for’ and added, ‘you haven’t upset anyone.’
Social media has been alive with posts about the controversy over Andoh’s comments and that of interviewer O’Connell.
Someone tweeted, ‘I’m disappointed in Adjoa Andoh. The Coronation focused on promoting positive race relations & representing modern Britain.
‘There were many people from diverse backgrounds who had prominent positions yesterday, and yet Adjoa chose to discriminate with her divisive comment.’
Another disgruntled viewer added, ‘why is it OK to dismiss a white family for being white?’
Regarding the comments from Paddy O’Connell, one said,‘It’s bad enough that someone can get away with saying that on national TV. But when she said on BBC Radio 4 “I didn’t mean to upset anybody” Paddy O’Connell came out with “You haven’t upset anyone.”’
one person referred to O’Connell as an ‘enabler’ as one raged: ‘Please don’t speak for me!’
In response, Ofcom released a statement, ‘We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.