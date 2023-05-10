Taste the magic: Sabor a Malaga food festival wows in Nerja

By Betty Henderson • 10 May 2023 • 11:00
Authorities sample local gourmet products at the fair.
Photo credit: Diputación de Málaga (online)
The town was abuzz with excitement as visitors and locals flocked to experience the gastronomic extravaganza, where more than 30 vibrant stands showcased the crème de la crème of food products from the entire region.
From the moment Sabor a Malaga food festival opened, the air was filled with tantalising aromas and the energy of food enthusiasts eager to explore the culinary wonders on display. The fair remained open late into the evenings, allowing everyone plenty of time to indulge in the festivities.
The highlight of the food festival was undoubtedly the live cooking demonstrations presented by local restaurateurs. With expert precision and flair, these culinary maestros dazzled the audience with their food preparation skills, creating mouthwatering dishes right before their eyes.
Guests explored 33 stands featuring a treasure trove of food and drink delights; from extra virgin olive oil, traditional goat cheeses, and award-winning wines from Malaga and Sierras de Malaga, to artisanal bread, traditional pastries, cured meats, and exotic subtropical fruits from Axarquia and citrus fruits from Guadalhorce.
The food fair was inaugurated on Friday, May 5 by the President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, alongside Nerja’s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo and prominent local business figures.
Mayor Armijo expressed his gratitude to the authorities for choosing Nerja as the venue for the popular food festival. He described the ‘Sabor a Malaga’ Food Festival as a sensational celebration that combined the realms of gastronomy and tourism, placing Nerja firmly on the map as a culinary destination.
“Sabor a Malaga” is a brand and initiative promoted by the Provincial Council of Malaga. It aims to promote and highlight the diverse range of high-quality agricultural, food, and drink products from the Malaga region. The brand serves as a seal of quality and authenticity, endorsing products that are locally produced and made with traditional methods.
