By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 14:45

Anarchist squatters in Spain post video in masks demanding to ‘hand over the keys to all properties’ Image: @csolaruina Twitter.com

The Bonanova squatters have demanded SAREB to stop the eviction while describing themselves as ‘the anarchist resistance of the bourgeois heart of Barcelona’.

La Ruina in Barcelona, which is a social centre that has been taken over by squatters in Plaça Bonanova, has published a video on Twitter, with two of its members making several demands.

Describing themselves as “the anarchist resistance of the bourgeois heart of Barcelona”, the Bonanova squatters have demanded SAREB to stop all the evictions immediately.

The two members of the Bonanova squatters posted a video with their faces completely covered by a scarf and their voices distorted.

According to 20 Minutes, the first demand made by the squatters is that SAREB “dissolve itself and hand over the keys to all its properties”.

They also demand that “the state disband and hand over its weapons”.

The members in the video also demanded that “the eviction of El Kubo and La Ruïna” be stopped, as well as “all evictions throughout the territory”.

SAREB is known as the bad bank of the Spanish government and its main purpose is to manage and disinvest high-risk assets that were transferred to it from the four nationalized Spanish financial institutions.

This was done following the 2008 crisis, as the Government agreed with a consortium of banks to take over huge numbers of empty or abandoned properties as builders went bust.

These demands come after SAREB asked the court on Tuesday, May 9, to evict two properties located next to Plaça Bonanova in Barcelona.

The case, which is related to the building known as La Ruïna, at numbers 2 and 4 Carrer Sant Joan de la Salle, is being processed at a court in Barcelona.

A lawsuit for unknown occupants was filed, communicated, and answered by the occupants.

Therefore, the court has to now continue with the proceedings and give notice to the opposing party so that it can present its response.

Maximum security measures will be taken by the Mossos d’Esquadra today on Thursday, May 11, in view of the protests called by the company Desokupa and, by the opposing side, the collectives of the two squatted houses, La Runa and El Kubo, which is expected to starting at 7 pm.