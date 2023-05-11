By Betty Henderson • 11 May 2023 • 13:00
The picturesque village is facing evacuation.
Photo credit: MilaJac / Wikimedia Commons
Residents were instructed to urgently evacuate their homes by evening on Friday, May 12 evening. The residents have been forced to flee their homes through the evacuation due to the looming threat of a rockfall, of a colossal mass of Alpine rock totalling a staggering two million cubic metres.
At a recent Town Hall meeting where the evacuation was announced, local leaders revealed that geologists have observed a rapid acceleration in local rock movement. The unsettling prognosis suggests that within the next seven to 24 days, up to two million cubic metres of rock material could collapse or slide, endangering lives and properties.
Speaking at the Town Hall meeting, one member of the Crisis Management Board, Christian Gartmann, says there is a 60 per cent chance that the rocks may dislodge in smaller portions, potentially avoiding the village and valley altogether. He added that there is a ten per cent chance of the rockslide hitting the village entirely, which is why evacuation has been called for.
Situated in the picturesque Graubünden region in the heart of Switzerland, Brienz is a historic village known for its unique blend of German and Romansch cultures. It has a population of around 3000 people, who will all be affected by the evacuation.
However, the village has experienced an alarming increase in rock movement over the past two decades, with the landslide now progressing at a rate of approximately one metre per year.
As experts evaluate potential countermeasures, it has been determined that triggering a controlled explosion to induce a rockslide is too hazardous. Erecting a protective wall or mound of sand has also been deemed impractical due to the vast scale that would be required.
While the evacuation proceeds, the community has rallied together, with residents from neighbouring villages offering shelter to those displaced. Regrettably, due to the level of urgency, farm animals from two local farms will remain in the stables for the time being.
The future of Brienz hangs in uncertainty as authorities continue to work to avert disaster.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.