Caravanners take to the streets in Palma

By Glenn Wickman • 12 May 2023 • 8:06

Image by Virrage Images/Shutterstock

UP to 300 caravan and motorhome owners took to the streets of Palma to demand areas to park and spend the night in the capital city.

The protest gathered 100 vehicles that assembled in Calle Camp de Deu opposite the Brico Depot at 5pm, leaving 90 minutes later to embark upon a circular route through Calle Manacor, Avingudes, Indústria, the Passeig Maritim and back to Son Malferit.

The protesters demanded to stop being treated “like delinquents” and called for a solution to be found for a situation that is “unsustainable and unjustified”, as quoted by a local press source.

Spokespeople for the group claimed that they are accused of not contributing to the local economy and leaving rubbish behind, but insisted that the political authorities are to blame for not taking any steps to remedy the situation.

Others pointed out that Mallorca is the area of Spain with the most restrictions for caravanners and that they need parking areas with 72-hour time limits with more water filling and emptying points – one of which is located in Palma.