By Betty Henderson • 12 May 2023 • 15:00

Rotary International Mijas know how to throw a party. Photo credit: Rotary Mijas International (via Facebook)

ROTARY International Mijas is celebrating the arrival of summer with a charity afternoon tea set to take place on Saturday, June 3 from 2:30pm.

This year, guests can prepare to be spellbound as organisers have hinted at a mesmerising magic theme that promises to make your afternoon vanish in a puff of excitement. All are invited to join Rotary Mijas International for their next sensational fundraiser with funds going towards President Christine’s charities.

At the event, set to be hosted in a private hall in Benalmadena, guests will be treated to a delectable spread fit for royalty. Guests are invited to arrive at 2:30pm for drinks before food is served at 3pm.

The Rotary club will serve a delciious spread featuring tantalising sandwiches, savoury sausage rolls, freshly baked fruit scones, an assortment of mouth-watering cakes, and delectable sweet treats. To add to the splendour, sparkling cava will flow throughout the afternoon, as well as the perfect pot of tea which will be served to guests.

Tickets cost €30 for the afternoon tea and can be purchased by emailing the group at sharon.wheaton@hotmail.co.uk or via WhatsApp to: 711079418. The venue is limited to 48 places, so guests are advised to book quickly.

The event follows a hugely successful charity ABBA wine and cheese night organised by the Rotary International Mijas on Friday, April 28, which raised a staggering €1100 for charity.

Despite being a fairly new branch of Rotary International, the Mijas group boasts a strong membership of hard-working members who have already raised money including for charities supplying water in Benin, a bus in South Africa for girls at risk of attack on the way to school, various foodbanks in Mijas and Fuengirola as well as AFA, an Alzheimer’s charity. Throughout the year, Rotary International Mijas raises a staggering total of around €10,000 for charities selected by their President.

Rotary International Mijas is made up of a friendly community of members that are always organising events and welcoming new members. More information can be found on their website and Facebook page, ‘Rotary International Mijas‘.