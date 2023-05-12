Peace deal at Palma airport

By Glenn Wickman • 12 May 2023 • 8:18
Bus outside Palma airport. Image by Markus Mainka/Shutterstock
Association representatives for both parties in Mallorca met to discuss ways of solving the confrontation and agreed to try out a new passenger collection system that satisfies them both.
Taxi association president Biel Moragues revealed after the meeting that under the new agreement minibus drivers are not allowed to pick up groups of less than five passengers and must focus on groups of five to 19 people.
Moragues added that this initial deal will not solve the problem of the ‘pirate’ transport activity at the airport “but is a big step towards ending it”.
Minibus and taxi drivers had staged several confrontations at Son Sant Joan over previous weeks, with travellers landing at the airport being greeted by crowds of arguing drivers fighting for customers in what Sr Moragues described as “a third-world image” of Palma that was bad for business for everyone.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.