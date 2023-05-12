Police nab Archbishop of Canterbury for speeding

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 18:52
Busted: Archbishop Welby. Credit: Jacqui J. sze
Just days after crowning a new king, the archbishop of Canterbury has been convicted of speeding.
On Wednesday, May 10, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby was convicted in a private hearing for breaking the speed limit, as well as three penalty points on his license, he also has to foot a whopping £510 bill for legal fees, according to the Evening Standard.
This comes just days after the eyes of the world saw the 67-year-old Church of England leader conduct the historic coronation of King Charles III.
The incident occurred on October 2, 2022, when he was clocked, by a speed camera, driving along the Albert Embankment, central London in his VW Golf towards Lambeth Palace.
After the camera footage was assessed, the Metropolitan Police contacted the archbishop, who confessed he was behind the wheel at the time.
The speed limit along the embankment is 20mph, which was imposed three years ago, and his Grace was spotted doing 25mph.
In court, a statement on behalf of the police from Andrew Chapman said, [‘On October 2, 2022] at 11.05 am at A3036 Albert Embankment a motor vehicle activated a speed camera. The speed recorded by means of RedSpeed SpeedCurb was 25 miles per hour.’
A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace said although the Archbishop pleaded guilty online, he was not aware that the case was to be handled in court.
Despite trying to pay the fine on three occasions, ‘admin errors’ have been blamed for the delay.
A court official confirmed that the Right Honourable Justin Welby pleaded guilty and was awarded three penalty points. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £90 in costs and a victim surcharge of £120, totalling £510.
