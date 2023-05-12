By Betty Henderson • 12 May 2023 • 12:00

The event will help to fund the dog rescue's work saving puppies like these.

EXCITEMENT is building for the AA Dog Rescue dog show and craft fayre in Arboleas, set to take place this weekend on Sunday, May 14.

Guests can prepare for a star-studded affair as honorary judges from the Garners family make their appearance. Fresh from their busy filming schedule for Channel 4’s popular show, Sun, Sea & Selling Houses, this celebrity family is joining in on the festivities, along with their film crew. The Garners will be presenting magnificent rosettes to all the adorable furry winners of the dog show.

Guests are also invited to bring along their furry friends who can participate in the dog show, featuring 12 exciting categories such as ‘waggiest tail’. The top three winners in each class will be honored with rosettes and medals, and the best overall dog will receive the highly coveted “Best in Show” trophy, with a reserve trophy for the runner-up.

All dogs participating in the dog show will also get a surprise ‘doggy bag’

Alongside the dog show, the fayre is set to feature a range of refreshments and food including mouthwatering homemade paella, delicious barbecue delights, and delectable cakes. And as guests enjoy eating, the Music Amigos band are set to provide afternoon entertainment at the event.

Craft stalls will also be available, showcasing one-of-a-kind handmade crafts with something to suit everyone’s tastes.

The dog show and craft fayre is set to be held at the Arboleas Social Centre grounds from 11am, and there is no entry fee for guests, although the charity gratefully accepts any donations.

The event has been organised to raise funds for the AA Dog Rescue charity which is based in Albox and rescues and rehabilitates abandoned and abused dogs in the region.

More information about the dog show and the craft fayre is available online, as well as information about the charity and how locals can get involved.