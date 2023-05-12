Welcome to Manacor

By Glenn Wickman • 12 May 2023 • 8:15
Manacor Mayor Miquel Oliver (left) handing out the guides at a local health centre. Image by Manacor Town Hall
“Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent restructuring of the Social Services department to attend to all needs, we set up a triage service where social workers and educators provide an initial welcome session for new people arriving in Manacor,” explained Social Services delegate Carme Gomila.
The new guide reinforces that service and has been published in Catalan, Spanish, English, German and Arabic.
“The aim is to open the doors of Manacor Town Hall to new residents, so that they not only become familiar with the services we offer them, but also know their rights and general information about the town”, explained Manacor Mayor Miquel Oliver.
Information includes advice on now to register on the municipal padron town census, how to enrol children in school and how to obtain the public health service card, as well as advice on education and employment, public transport, participation in local culture and sports and more.
The Guia d’Acollida Municipal (‘Municipal Welcome Guide’) can be found at the Town Hall, health centres, the hospital and education centres throughout the town.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.