Welcome to Manacor

By Glenn Wickman • 12 May 2023 • 8:15

Manacor Mayor Miquel Oliver (left) handing out the guides at a local health centre. Image by Manacor Town Hall

MANACOR council has published a ‘welcome guide’ for new residents.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent restructuring of the Social Services department to attend to all needs, we set up a triage service where social workers and educators provide an initial welcome session for new people arriving in Manacor,” explained Social Services delegate Carme Gomila.

The new guide reinforces that service and has been published in Catalan, Spanish, English, German and Arabic.

“The aim is to open the doors of Manacor Town Hall to new residents, so that they not only become familiar with the services we offer them, but also know their rights and general information about the town”, explained Manacor Mayor Miquel Oliver.

Information includes advice on now to register on the municipal padron town census, how to enrol children in school and how to obtain the public health service card, as well as advice on education and employment, public transport, participation in local culture and sports and more.

The Guia d’Acollida Municipal (‘Municipal Welcome Guide’) can be found at the Town Hall, health centres, the hospital and education centres throughout the town.