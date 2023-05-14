By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 19:29

British man arrested in Spain on suspicion of 'raping son´s friend' in hotel room Image: Bela Art Shutterstock.com

Police in Spain have arrested a British tourist at Palma airport for allegedly sexually assaulting his son´s friend at a hotel in Magaluf.

A British man has been arrested by the police in Spain after they accused him of raping his son´s friend in a Magaluf hotel.

According to official reports, cited by Ultima Hora, the Guardia Civil in Calvia arrested the British man at Palma airport.

Police said the alleged assault took place in a young woman’s room after the suspect ‘broke in and forced her to have sex’.

The officers located the 45-year-old man at the airport, as he was about to return to the UK.

As per judicial sources, the alleged incident took place in the early hours on the morning of Tuesday, May 9.

The victim, who is reported to be in her 20s, asked her friend if she could sleep in his room, as she was leaving the following morning and had already checked out of the hotel where she had been staying.

The room of her friend where she was staying had a door, which connected to another room, where the father of her friend was also staying.

That night she was allegedly attacked, her friend went out partying and she stayed back to sleep in the room, as she had to get up early.

While the young woman was resting, the friend’s father allegedly entered the room and ‘forced her to have sex with him’.

She then managed to get away and reported the incident to the Guardia Civil office in Magaluf, close to Punta Ballena.

After taking her statement, the police went to the hotel in search of the man but saw that he had taken his belongings and left.

The police then went to Palma airport and after found him at the boarding gate, where he was ready to take a plane to the UK.

Officers said that he was leaving even though he was not due to return home until days later.

The man was then taken to court and the magistrate on duty, ordered his immediate imprisonment.