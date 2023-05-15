Prince Andrew refusing to leave his Windsor home

By Julia Cameron • 15 May 2023 • 8:08

The Duke of York Credit https://www.royal.uk/the-duke-york

Prince Andrew has been told to leave his 30-roomed mansion which is apparently needed for the Prince of Wales and his family.

Sources say that Andrew will be expected to live elsewhere, probably Frogmore Cottage, but at the moment he is refusing to leave the property which has been his home for 20 years

Prince Andrew would have trouble running his home, The Royal Lodge at Windsor since he has had his annual subsidy cut by King Charles said reports but said a source the Prince felt so fragile that he is refusing to see anybody. He is also worried that he might have his gas and electricity cut off in an effort to get him to move out quickly.

Another source spoke about the fact that Andrew wants to talk to Charles, but so far this hasn’t happened. Charles could explain that the house is needed for the Prince of Wales and that leaving the Royal Lodge would be a big help. Andrew might then realise the decision is a good one for him as it will take away the responsibilities he has to upkeep a home he can barely afford.

The Prince retreated from public life in 2019 after a disastrous Newsnight interview and over his friendship with Paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.