TMS Network (TMSN) $5.6 Mio presale sensation! Pushes Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) down the Crypto Ladder

By Guest Writer • 15 May 2023 • 10:48

After exciting price action has taken over the cryptocurrency markets at the beginning of 2023, major altcoins such as Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and TMS Network (TMSN) continue to advance their underlying technologies.

Whispers of the next crypto bull market can be heard through the Web3 grapevine, which means that now could be the perfect time to start building an altcoin portfolio. Could these three projects be key players during the upcoming bull market mania?

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform that aims to provide a more secure, efficient, and interoperable infrastructure for decentralised applications. Developed by a team of academics and engineers, Cardano (ADA) utilises a unique proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that enables faster transaction confirmations and consumes less energy than traditional proof-of-work systems.

Cardano’s (ADA) multi-layered architecture allows for smart contracts and decentralized applications to run seamlessly, while also providing a robust system for governance and scalability. The Cardano (ADA) network will receive an upgrade called Hydra, which is designed to improve the number of transactions per second (TPS) significantly.

If Cardano (ADA) is able to fulfill its promise of 1 million TPS once the Hydra upgrade goes live, the blockchain would become one of the highest-performing networks in Web3. This could provide significant buy pressure for the Cardano (ADA) token and raise its value over the coming years.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Unlike Bitcoin, which was designed to be a serious and practical digital currency, Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a joke, using the popular internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog.

However, what started as a fun project soon gained a following, and Dogecoin (DOGE) became a legitimate digital currency with its own loyal fan base. Despite its origins, Dogecoin (DOGE) has garnered attention from high-profile investors such as Elon Musk and is now one of the most recognisable brands in Web3.

Rumors regarding the future of Dogecoin (DOGE) have begun to circulate since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Speculators have highlighted Elon’s willingness to incorporate cryptocurrency use into the social media site and have claimed that Dogecoin (DOGE) may be used as a payment method at some point in the future.

TMS Network (TMSN)

Decentralised exchanges (DEX) often have limited functionality, but TMS Network (TMSN) has been specially designed to bring advanced trading capabilities to the Ethereum blockchain. TMS Network (TMSN) offers traditional and digital asset markets, as well as a range of in-depth trading features that can help users to maximise their profits while buying and selling assets.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers stocks, forex, and crypto markets all in a single decentralised platform. Users can retain full custody over their crypto while keeping asset transfers secure with cryptographic signatures. On top of that, TMS Network (TMSN) offers copy trading, AI-generated investment strategies, algorithmic trading signals, and on-chain analytics.

The TMS Network (TMSN) presale has made the native token available to early backers of the project. It’s widely considered one of the top investment opportunities of the year, as the TMS Network (TMSN) token can be purchased at the current price of $0.088. The presale has already attracted over $5.6 million worth of investment due to widespread demand for the new DEX.

Conclusion

Altcoins in the crypto market continue to make strides toward a totally decentralised future. Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) may have extremely bullish catalysts on the horizon, while TMS Network (TMSN) is gaining momentum ahead of the launch of its next-generation DEX.

TMS Network (TMSN) can be bought at $0.088 right now during the presale. Price analysts are expecting major price movements over the coming months and years, so the presale could be the perfect time to get involved.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido