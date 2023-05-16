Tee off: Cudeca Foundation’s golf cup to make history in La Cala de Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 16 May 2023 • 13:00

The Cudeca Golf Cup is the foundation’s longest-running event. Photo credit: Cudeca Fundación (via Facebook)

GOLF enthusiasts are invited to be part of history as the Cudeca Foundation presents the 29th edition of the Cudeca Golf Cup at the breathtaking La Cala Resort, becoming the oldest charity initiative run by the renowned charity.

Golfers are invited to the extraordinary event that combines the love of the game with an incredible cause on Saturday, June 3 in Mijas.

This highly anticipated event is not just about showcasing golf skills but also about making a difference. The aim is to raise vital funds for the remarkable work carried out by Cudeca, ensuring continued support for individuals facing advanced cancer and other life-limiting, terminal illnesses.

The venue’s stunning America Course will host the golf tournament, welcoming players of all ages and genders with Spanish or international handicaps. The tournament entry fee of €6t per player covers green fees, a shared buggy, and an unforgettable lunch experience. Non-golfers can also show their support and join the players for a delicious lunch for €25.

To register for the golfing event, athletes and spectators can sign up on Cudeca’s website or the golfing portal up to 48 hours before the start of the competition.

The golfing event has become an important fixture on Cudeca’s calendar, raising thousands of euros each year for Cudeca’s vital end of life services for sufferers of terminal sickness and their families.