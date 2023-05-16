By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 14:29
Two men demand €3 million after being exchanged at birth in Spanish hospitals
Image: Ratchat Shutterstock.com
Two cases of babies swapped at birth in Guadalajara and Barcelona are now claiming about €3 million per person from hospitals involved.
Two men who were swapped at birth at two hospitals in Guadalajara and Barcelona are now demanding compensation for damage.
According to 20Minutes, on Tuesday, May 16, the two men were mistakenly exchanged at birth at the General Hospital of Guadalajara and the Val d’Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona during 1971 and 1972.
They are now claiming about €3 million for damages from the hospitals where they were swapped.
The announcement about the claims was made by their lawyer José Sáez Morga, who is also handling the case related to one of the girls exchanged in 2002 at the Logroño Hospital.
The case was started after the girl made the discovery about herself in 2021.
The lawyer said that “The claim of €3 million is the maximum established by the Law of Consumers and Users for damages that are considered irreparable”.
As per Sáez Morga, the man from Guadalajara is claiming €2.9 million, while the man from Barcelona to demanding €3 million.
Sáez Morga also discussed the girl who was switched at the Logroño Hospital and said that “Last April the courts ordered the insurance company called Riojan Health Service to pay a compensation of €850,000 to the young woman who had been switched at birth”.
He added, the woman has so far only received €215,000 as compensation.
