CrossFit takes over: La Herradura hosts biggest tournament of its kind

By Betty Henderson • 17 May 2023 • 13:00

Athletes dived into the sea in one discipline of the contest. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar (via email)

La Herradura became the ultimate hotspot for CrossFit athletes on Saturday, May 13 as they flocked from all corners of Spain to participate in the thrilling 2nd edition of the Marae CrossFit Challenge.

With more than one thousand attendees, the Box Marae sports centre in La Herradura hosted an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza at the CrossFit event, which was in fact the largest event of its kind in the country.

The CrossFitevent featured an impressive lineup of 350 athletes who took part in intense competitions in a variety of different CrossFit sporting disciplines throughout the whole weekend.

From dawn till dusk, participants and their families enjoyed the competitive atmosphere at Box Marae, which also featured some entertainment.

Spectacular scenes of strength and endurance unfolded as athletes conquered a series of challenging workouts, incorporating various disciplines such as running, paddle surfing, gymnastics, weightlifting, and more. La Herradura’s beach provided a stunning backdrop for the events.

Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero, shared his pleasure at hosting the event, declaring it a resounding success. Barbero added that La Herradura showcased its hospitality by providing a range of services and facilities to visitors.

The event follows another CrossFit extravaganza which was held in Torrox recently.