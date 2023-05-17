Making miracles: Glittering gala in Marbella to raise funds for children with cancer

By Betty Henderson • 17 May 2023 • 10:00

Organisers shared some details about the charity dinner at a launch event. Photo credit: Luis Esteve (via email)

THE Cesare Scariolo Foundation is preparing to celebrate its 15th anniversary with an unforgettable charity gala event on Sunday, June 25 at Club Med Magna Marbella.

Created in memory of Cesare Scariolo, by his son and renowned national basketball coach, Sergio, the foundation aims to help children battling cancer and their families.

A star-studded gala event will be held from 8:30pm on the evening, to raise funds for the incredible ‘I am ready’ Project. Collaborating with The Ricky Rubio Foundation and Nixi for Children, the project prepares children patients with cancer for life-saving transplants.

This year’s gala will feature a charity dinner, raffles, and an auction. The gala evening will also showcase breathtaking ballet performances with four individual classical ballet acts starring renowned duo Bogdan Camila and Cristina Dijmaru, lead ballerinas of the Bucharest National Opera. There will also be a mesmerising classical concert during the gala.

Tickets to the glamorous charity gala cost €130 each, which includes a meal, entertainment and support for the charity. Tickets can be purchased by calling: 615988043.

Guests at a launch event for the gala included representatives from the Cesare Scariolo Foundation, and sponsors Wennare Art Productions and LW Opteam, who shared their enthusiasm for the event.

The foundation’s Vice-President highlighted their dedication to improving the lives of children with cancer through the gala, while another representative shared her excitement about the “I am ready” project and its use of virtual reality to support young patients.