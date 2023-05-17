Zimbabwe sells $39m Digital Tokens; Buy these coins to revive your portfolio – Solana, Polygon, & Ape Brigade

By Guest Writer • 17 May 2023 • 13:30

Crypto winter is over and a good number of crypto investors have sold their positions to rake in the rewards of the recent bull run. Has your portfolio turned green yet? If not, it is time to buy these coins to revive your portfolio: Ape Brigade, Polygon & Solana.

In recent news, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe made headlines by selling 14 billion Zimbabwean dollars’ worth of gold-backed digital tokens, equivalent to approximately $39 million. This move occurred despite a warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The central bank received 135 applications for a total of 14.07 billion Zimbabwean dollars during the sale, which took place from May 8 to May 12.

This highlights the extensive integration of digital currencies in our world. The financial landscape has evolved significantly, with traditional payment systems being overshadowed by digitalisation. Within this surge, certain cryptocurrencies have emerged as prominent players. In this article, we will discuss why APES, SOL and MATIC are essential additions to your investment portfolio in 2023.

Zimbabwe’s gold-backed tokens: A bold or fold move amid currency volatility?

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe sold gold-backed digital tokens worth approximately $38.9 million, aiming to stabilise the country’s economy and counter the depreciation of the local currency. The tokens, introduced in April, are supported by 139.57 kilograms of gold and were available for purchase at minimum prices of $10 for individuals and $5,000 for corporations.

They have a 180-day vesting period and can be stored in e-gold wallets or on e-gold cards. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed caution, advising Zimbabwe to consider liberalising its foreign exchange market instead. Previously, Zimbabwe has struggled with currency volatility and inflation for years, adopting the US dollar in 2009 and reintroducing the Zimbabwe dollar in 2019.

Exploring Solana and Polygon: Prominent Cryptocurrencies shaping the future

Solana and Polygon have established themselves as leading cryptocurrencies in the digital landscape. Solana, known for its high-speed and low-cost transactions, offers a scalable blockchain platform that supports various decentralised applications (dApps) and projects. Its robust ecosystem and innovative solutions have attracted developers and investors alike.

On the other hand, Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, has gained significant traction due to its scalability and interoperability features. It serves as a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, enabling faster and cheaper transactions. Polygon has seen remarkable adoption, hosting numerous dApps and decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols.

Both Solana and Polygon demonstrate promising potential for growth and adoption. As the crypto market evolves, these cryptocurrencies continue to garner attention and hold a strong position within investors’ portfolios.

Join the Ape Brigade Revolution: Protecting endangered species & embracing an exciting Crypto Ecosystem!

Ape Brigade stands out as a distinctive cryptocurrency, deeply dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of protecting endangered animals, especially our beloved apes and other species that are on the brink of extinction. The team behind Ape Brigade firmly believes in our collective social responsibility to take immediate action and safeguard these remarkable creatures and their habitats for generations to come.

By investing in Ape Brigade, individuals can actively participate in a global movement to rescue endangered species from the edge of extinction. However, this extraordinary meme token offers far more than meets the eye!

At its core, Ape Brigade provides a decentralised exchange and liquidity pool, granting users the freedom to effortlessly trade their tokens. APES investors rejoice as they are no longer confined by the constraints of centralised platforms!

With its decentralised exchange, liquidity pool, and NFT marketplace, Ape Brigade presents users with a distinctive and thrilling experience that caters to a diverse range of interests. By investing in Ape Brigade, users not only support a noble cause but also gain access to a dynamic and immersive ecosystem that is certain too captivate and inspire.

If you are thinking, “Is crypto dead?”, buy these coins and revive your portfolio from the depths of the long-gone crypto winter. Zimbabwe is adopting crypto and joining in the revolution, when are you stepping in?

