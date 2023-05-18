By Max Greenhalgh • 18 May 2023 • 8:40

Ann Widdecombe 'out of touch' after cheese remarks

Reform UK party member Ann Widdecombe labelled ‘out of touch’ after discussing the cost of food crisis.

Ann Widdecombe, the former Conservative and Brexit Party MP has said there is no “given right” for low food prices as the cost of living crisis gets worse.

Talking on the BBC’s Politics Live programme she was what she would advise to families who can no longer afford food basics such as ingredients for a cheese sandwich.

Widdecombe replied: “Well then you don’t do the cheese sandwich,” Widdecombe replied. “None of it’s new. We’ve been through this before. The problem is we’ve been decades now without inflation, we’ve come to regard it as some kind of given right.”

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson, replied to Widdecombe’s remarks: “How out of touch can you get? Ann Widdecombe joins a long line of right-wing politicians who pin the blame on hard-working families for this government’s failures.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis jokingly said: “It’s lucky isn’t it really that it’s only cheese and bread that’s gone up in price and we haven’t had any other inflation in the country apart from with cheese and bread, so there are lots of other options.”

Annual inflation on supermarket own-label budget items rose to 25% in April according to the consumer group Which.