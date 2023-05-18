HEARTBREAKING: Parents arrested as starving ten-year-old son found weighing just two and a half stones

By John Ensor • 18 May 2023 • 10:25

Parents arrested after son was found begging for food. Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

A couple from Georgia have been arrested after their ten-year-old son was discovered starving and begging for food.

On Friday, May 12, Tyler, 46, and Krista Schindley, 47, were arrested after their son was found wandering the streets desperate for food, writes the New York Post.

Shocked residents discovered the boy and immediately informed the police whom he pleaded with not to send him back.

Police revealed that the young boy was deliberately deprived of food, and weighed only about 36 pounds (approximately two and a half stones) which is around the weight of an average four-year-old child.

In a press conference held on Tuesday of this week, Griffin District Attorney Marie Broder said: ‘This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic.’ I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case.’

A report filed by the court revealed that the child had been imprisoned in his own bedroom for long periods of time during which he was kept in the dark without any food or clothing or human contact of any kind.

Reportedly, the child, who has not been named at this stage, was also denied hot water, views of the outside, toilet paper, and was also subjected to physical violence on one occasion which caused further injuries.

Authorities also reported that there were other children in the family home who have since been placed in the care of the state Department of Family and Children’s Services.

The starved boy also suffered a dental injury which the parent failed to address. Thankfully he was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

Police have charged Tyler and Krista Schindler with false imprisonment, two battery counts, and three cruelty to children counts and are due in court on Monday, May 22.

DA Broder, who has many years of experience with such cases concluded: ‘It’s heartbreaking.’