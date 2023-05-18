Our view: Sunday opening

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 May 2023 • 11:42

Source: Pexels

SPAIN still doesn’t officially allow large stores and supermarkets to open on most Sundays but there are exceptions.

This means that those areas which are recognised as being ‘Areas of Great Tourist Influx’ will be given special dispensation for Sunday opening across most of the country.

Although generally left to each autonomous province to decide, what this means is that shops with more than 300 square metres of space such as department stores and supermarkets may open on the agreed Sundays whilst certain essential services such as fuel, bakers etc are not constrained by time or day.

There are also some markets (often collectables or crafts) which are also open on Sundays so it does mean that there will be plenty of choice for shoppers during the Summer period.

Starting on 21 May, if you live in one of these special areas, large stores will be allowed to open between noon and 8pm every Sunday with the last approved opening being September 10 but the decision to open lies with the individual company and it is known that some stores such as Mercadona don’t open every supermarket every week.

With so many tourists expected this year, it makes sense to ensure that they are catered for but while the decision will no doubt be welcomed by the owners of those businesses that can take advantage of the relaxation on Sunday closing; it may not go down so well with workers who must give up more Sundays as well as smaller businesses who may lose out on sales.

Shopaholics will also look forward to the end of November and the whole of December when the stores are able to open again.