The ultimate guide to selling your home in Murcia (2023)

By Laura Kemp • 18 May 2023 • 8:43

La Azohia beach Murcia. Image - Lukas Jonaitis/shutterstock

Selling your home is a difficult and time-consuming task. It’s something that many of us go through at least once in our lives, and you’ll want to know how fast you can conclude the sale, how much your home is worth, and what documents you’ll need to get the process started.

That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about selling your home in Murcia, Costa Calida, including the best estate agents to guide you through the process.

This article will show you the best approach to selling your home in Murcia, as well as all-important information on how much your property is worth, the legalities, and the paperwork you will need.

The best estate agents for selling your home in Murcia

Our recommendation HomeEspaña Founded in 2002 by Kieran and Noel Byrne, HomeEspaña’s caring, professional, and reliable agents are dedicated to helping clients buy and sell property across the Costa Blanca, Murcia, and Valencia. Their unrivalled service is the culmination of more than 20 years operating in the property sector, having sold over 5,000 properties and helping thousands of happy customers. Sell your property with HomeEspaña Step 1 – Contact the team Contact the team now to arrange a free no obligation valuation of your property. One of the dedicated expert property valuation managers will advise you on a realistic selling price. Step 2 – Maximum Exposure HomeEspaña makes sure your property is seen by buyers. Their website receives over 150,000 visitors a month. as well as an international marketing reach all over Europe and beyond. They also advertise your property on Rightmove, Kyero and APITS as well as social media. Step 3 – Buyer Viewings Only genuine buyers will view your property, and the agents will pass on all feedback to you. If an offer is made on your property, the agents will negotiate a price acceptable to you and the buyer. Step 4 – Complete the Sale Their aftersales team are here to make sure the sale of your property goes smoothly. They are also here to assist you with the legal and financial aspects of selling your property. HomeEspaña has six offices selling properties in Murcia, Costa Blanca South and North, plus Valencia. Website: Click here Costa Blanca South office telephone: +34 96 676 15 45 Email: south@homeespana.com Facebook: Click here Sponsored

Top tips to prepare your property for sale

First impressions: Clear clutter and have a good clean. Remember that first impressions really count and that buyers form an opinion within seconds of walking through the door.

Eliminate odours: Smells often conjure up memories and make us feel more at home. Consider fresh flowers or candles for a single scent across the home and to eliminate any bad odours.

Depersonalise: Remove any personal items such as photos, souvenirs etc. so that buyers can imagine themselves living there – remember you are selling a lifestyle as well as a home.

Add light and space: Make sure windows are clean and open blinds for daytime viewings. Put lights on in every room for evening viewings.

Repairs: Fix that dripping tap, that door that doesn’t close, that broken cupboard – remove any excuses for a buyer to renegotiate on your price.

Don’t forget outdoor spaces: Clean outside spaces, sweep dirt and dust from balconies and terraces, be sure to add a new lick of paint, and make sure outdoor furniture is clean and not broken.

What is the best way to sell a home in Murcia?

Spain’s real estate market is currently booming, with plenty of foreign nationals heading over and looking to buy a home in the Mediterranean sun. With promises of a healthy return on your investment, now is the perfect time to sell your home in Murcia.

Due to the interest in properties in this area, there are plenty of potential buyers. However, if this is your first property rodeo (or even just to ensure all the loose ends are tied up and legalities are followed to a T), having a professional estate agency to guide you through the process is essential.

From dealing with the legalities to translating legal documents, helping with marketing and viewings to making sure your sale goes through without any hitches, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

How much is your home worth in Murcia?

So you want to sell your house in Murcia, but how much is it worth on the market?

Murcia is a popular area for foreign visitors, expats and Spaniards looking for beautiful beaches, plenty of amenities, excellent golf courses, and lots of cultural attractions. With so many different areas offering something for every lifestyle, Murcia has a healthy property market with various property types to suit single people, couples, families and retirees wishing to move to Spain.

Property sales in Murcia received a boost in 2019 with the opening of Corvera Airport, providing more flights for international travellers. The Murcia coastline has been a well-kept secret for years, but more and more buyers are now looking for value for money and are extending their search from the neighbouring Costa Blanca to see what’s available on the Costa Calida.

Property in Murcia is often priced 20 per cent lower than the equivalent in Alicante, and you still get to enjoy the same great weather, beaches, and lots of amenities. Some of the most popular areas in Murcia that buyers are looking at are Lo Pagan, Los Alcazares, Playa Honda, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Santiago de la Ribera.

As for prices, a one-bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares will sell from around €69,999, while a two-bed townhouse in Balsicas will sell from around €80,000. A three-bed bungalow in Torre Pacheco will sell from around €125,000, and a three-bed villa in Los Alcazares will sell from around €169,995.

How quickly can you sell your home in Murcia?

Spain’s housing market is growing rapidly and many properties are selling faster than they used to as price increases remain below the rate of inflation.

The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed expect to sell within a period of around three to four months depending on the property, how well it is maintained, and your asking price – it is important to leave some room for negotiation.

What documents do you need to sell a property in Murcia?

You will need a number of documents when selling a property in Murcia, so the best and safest way to make sure that you have everything in order is to sell through an experienced real estate agent who can help and give guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Your NIE and passport.

Deeds of the property.

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

What do you have to pay when selling a property in Murcia?

1) Plusvalia – You will have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date.

3) IBI and Utilities – your utility bills will need to be settled up to the date of sale and you will be required to provide the original proof of payment when signing.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – your bank may have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – in addition to point 4) you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This can cost anywhere from €600 to €1000.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – if you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer will also retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax.

7) Legal fees – a legal office can prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices. They will also speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, accompany you to the Notary and translate if needed, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

More estate agents in Murcia

It’s essential to work with a trusted and reputable estate agent when selling your home, particularly in Spain where there is a large number of documents, paperwork and legalities to get your head around. Take a look at some of the best estate agencies in the area to guide you through the process.

Inmobiliaria B&C

A young and dynamic team, the agents at Inmobilaria B&C focus on the promotion, purchase, sale and construction of all types of urban and rustic real estate in the Murcia area.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 968 81 99 84

Inmobiliaria Murcia Residencial

Inmobiliaria Murcia Residential has been helping clients find their dream homes in Murcia since 2004, including apartments, golf properties, villas, plots, houses, and penthouses.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 655 96 96 96

OC Real Estate

The team of agents at OC Real Estate can help you with marketing your property for sale, finding your new dream property, house valuations, home-staging, reforms and insurance in Murcia and the surrounding areas.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 968 97 79 70

Grupo Olmos & Ros

With 14 years of experience in the sector, the team of agents at Grupo Olmos & Ros are qualified, trained, and use the latest tools on the market to help you sell your property in Murcia – even guaranteeing a sale within 49 days or less.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 968 78 69 15

Inmobiliaria Murcia Redpiso

After opening its doors in 2016, Redpiso offers a personalised service and knowledge of the area in order to value and sell your property to the right buyer.

Website: Click here

Telephone: +34 968 07 55 50