Alfaz celebrates Europe Day

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 13:48
Europe Day celebrations with Mayor Arques in the front row. Image by Alfaz Town Hall
ALFAZ DEL PI celebrated Europe Day last week in what once again became a celebration of diversity and integration in the town.
More than 50 per cent of Alfaz’s population is of foreign origin and there are currently residents of 96 different nationalities, earning Alfaz de nickname ‘small Europe’.
Mayor Vicente Arques highlighted the fact that the municipality “has become, for several decades now, the perfect example of the fundamental basis on which the European Union was created and grew, namely the full integration and coexistence of citizens from different countries”.
Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe and marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman Declaration, a speech delivered in Paris in 1950 by the then French foreign minister, Robert Schuman, in which he set out his idea of a new form of political cooperation on the continent that would make a new war between European nations unthinkable.
Schuman’s proposal is seen as the beginning of what is now the European Union and celebrations have been held every May 9 since then.
