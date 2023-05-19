Anyone who is found with THIS in their car will be fined by the DGT

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 9:53

Keeping up to date with DGT rules. Credit: Grisha Bruev/shutterstock

In an ever-changing world, the traffic authority is constantly having to update its procedures to keep up with advancing technology.

In a report published today, May 19, the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) has revealed new fines that will start to be applied in 2023, which directly affect all drivers, according to 20 Minutos.

All drivers need to be clued up on the new regulations being introduced and review some of the existing ones that the DGT are toughening up on.

One major change concerns the use of radar detectors. Until now, using them was illegal, but that regulation has been tightened. Just to possess one in your car, even if it is not in use, is now considered a serious offence and will carry a hefty fine of 200 euros and 3 points.

Another device is a radar inhibitor. The DGT states that ‘inhibitors track radars and annul their operation.’ To have one installed when driving is punishable with fines of up to 6,000 euros and 6 points. Workshops that install these devices are also liable to fines of up to 30,000 euros.

However, radar warning devices (GPS and mobile apps), on the other hand, are not considered illegal, but caution is advised not to operate the devices while actually driving. According to the DGT, ‘they place the radars on the map and alert the driver of their proximity. Therefore, their use is legal.’

The DGT has toughened up on other sanctions with penalties of up to 500 euros in the case of very serious offences some of which include: Using an unauthorised intercom device in tests to obtain or regain a driving licence.

Throwing objects on the road that could cause fires or accidents. Stopping or parking in cycle lanes or cycle paths.

Motorcyclists or cyclists using a mobile phone by holding it in one hand or fitting it between the head and the helmet. Failing to comply with the obligation to be in control of the vehicle ‘at all times’.