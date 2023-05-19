Marbella Festival to promote women’s safety against sexual predators

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 16:41

Raising awareness, Marbella Festival. Credit: St Petersburg College Library/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

Next month, a Marbella festival will launch a major campaign to promote the safety of women.

The San Bernabé Fair and Festivities which will be held in Marbella from June 6 – 12 June, will use the opportunity to highlight the dangers faced by women, writes La Opinión de Málaga, today May 19.

On Wednesday, June 7, Dr Carmen Agüera, will give a talk on the practice of spiking drinks and chemical submission, a common ploy used by sexual predators. It will be aimed at members of the Local Police and Civil Protection to inform them about the type of substances used, symptoms and how best to approach organising help.

The second discourse will be given by Dr Patricia Alemán, a doctor from the Costa del Sol Hospital, and nurses Teresa Báez and María José Serrano. Organisers are expecting an audience of around 400 secondary school students from the area. It will aim to inform young people about how to recognise sexual abuse and where to go if they suffer it or are witnesses.

The prevention campaign, now in its sixth consecutive year, will also include a contact point where experts from the Equality Delegation and law enforcement staff will be on hand to offer information, advice and help when faced with sexist aggression.

At the Fair, bracelets and bracelets will be available bearing very direct messages such as ‘Harassing is not flirting’ or ‘Only yes is yes,’ and, by way of a timely reminder, young people will be offered a lid to cover their glasses.