By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 9:31

BREAKING: 12 reported dead in El Salvador stadium crush

A football match between Alianza and Fas at the Cuscatlán Stadium in EL Salvador resulted in 12 people so far reported dead after a crush. News of the disaster is just emerging this morning, May 21.

The match was suspended as the situation appeared to deteriorate, with numerous fans trying to get into the stadium after the gates had closed, with the sale of fake tickets being suspected.

The country’s President Nayib Bukele promised a thorough investigation of the unprecedented disaster which is a chilling reminder for British readers of the Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield in 1989.

Bukele stated on Twitter: “The PNCSV (Policia Nacional Civil) and the FGR_SV (Public Prosecutor’s Office) will conduct a thorough investigation into the events at Estadio Cuscatlán.”

“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.”

La @PNCSV y la @FGR_SV realizarán una investigación exhaustiva de los hechos ocurridos en el Estadio Cuscatlán. Todos serán investigados: equipos, directivos, estadio, boletería, liga, federación, etc. Sean quiénes sean los culpables, no quedarán en la impunidad. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 21, 2023

Barriers were seen to be pulled down by angry fans as they attempted to enter the stadium and the incident has left around 500 victims needing medical attention, with many hospitalised. The Federación Salvadoreña de Fútbol released a statement on Twitter saying:

“Suspension of scheduled matches on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The Salvadoran Football Federation hereby informs the media and the general public that due to the events that took place on the night of Saturday 20 May 2023 in the Cuscatlan Stadium, all national football is SUSPENDED.”

“It is also notified that from 11:00 am there will be an URGENT meeting of the Sports Venues Security Commission at the FESFUT offices.”

The incident at the stadium is ongoing, with El Salvador’s health minister Francisco Alabi advising people to evacuate the area of the Stadium with caution.

We will keep you up to date as more news emerges.