NEVER FORGOTTEN, Liverpool FC pay tribute to the 97 lives lost at Hillsborough

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 12:34

Credit: rarrarorro/sutterstock.com

The Hillsborough disaster will never be forgotten, as Liverpool players and staff remember the 97 supporters who lost their lives that day.

Saturday, April 15, is exactly 34 years to the day when the tragedy took place during the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

And today the whole of Liverpool FC will hold a minute’s silence in respectful memory of the children, women and men who died as a result of the events that happened that day in Hillsborough, as reported by Liverpoolfc.com.

Visits to the Hillsborough Memorial at Anfield will be made by club officials, managers and players from the men’s, women’s and Academy squads to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

There are also a range of events taking place to mark the anniversary. Liverpool Academy players will go to the Hillsborough Memorial and also pay a visit to Hillsborough Stadium, be involved with education sessions, and a memorial football tournament with teams from Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday taking part.

On Sunday, April 9, at Liverpool’s match against Arsenal, the stadium held a minute’s silence before kick-off and the Kop displayed a mosaic showing the Eternal Flames along with the number 97.

Tributes were displayed on LED boards around the pitch, while the team played wearing black armbands as a mark of respect, and fans bought special edition matchday programmes commemorating the tragedy.

The official Liverpool website concluded with the statement: ‘April 15 is such a significant and poignant date in the club’s history and one that brings the LFC family together in remembrance and thought. It is important for us as a club and community to come together to remember the 97 who lost their lives and share our love and support for their families and the survivors.’