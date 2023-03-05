Manchester United HUMILIATED as Liverpool fire SEVEN goals in Anfield rout

By Chris King • 05 March 2023 • 20:38

Image of scoreboard at Anfield. Credit: [email protected]

Liverpool put seven goals past Manchester United with Erik Ten Hag’s men totally humiliated at Anfield.

Liverpool fans at Anfield – and those glued to television sets around the world – this afternoon, Sunday, March 5, could only watch incredulously as their side totally destroyed Manchester United in a 7-0 rout.

The visitors arrived after what appeared to be a resurgence in form, having won the Carabao Cup last weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s men humiliated them on the day though, giving Erik Ten Hag a massive reality check in light of the recent talk about a quadruple.

Mo Salah took his place at the pinnacle of all-time goalscorers for the club as he bagged his 129th Liverpool goal. In the process, the Egyptian striker broke the previous record held by the legendary Robbie Fowler.

Nobody could have predicted what was about to happen, with Liverpool not opening the scoring until the 43rd minute. Dutch international Cody Gakpo tucked Andy Robertson’s sublime pass beyond David De Gea to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

Just two minutes into the second half, the floodgates opened. Harvey Elliott’s pass across the goal was met by Darwin Nunez who steered the ball home to double the lead. Three minutes later it was Salah providing the opening for Gapko’s second, and Liverpool’s third.

Salah made it 4-0 after 66 minutes, smashing the ball high into the United net. Nunez piled on the agony for Ten Hag when he headed home a cross from his skipper Jordan Henderson after 75 minutes. A second strike from Salah in the 83rd minute gave him the record, and Liverpool’s sixth.

This truly remarkable game of football was rounded off by a close-range finish in the 88th minute from Bobby Firminho. Today’s result enters the history books as Liverpool’s biggest-ever win over their fierce rivals. You have to go way back to the old Second Division in 1895-96 to find a 7-1 victory for the Reds.

