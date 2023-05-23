Costa del Sol NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa del Sol region

By Betty Henderson • 23 May 2023 • 17:00

Volunteers with Age Concern will be joining a great team. Photo credit: Age Concern Charity Shop

Tabletop treasures

Mijas’ monthly charity table top sale takes place in La Cala de Mijas, in the square opposite the town hall, every final Wednesday and Sunday of the month. From 11am to 2pm, local charity shops showcase their stock for great causes.

Celiac sensation

Fuengirola council has launched a campaign to raise awareness after World Celiac Day which took place last week. The town’s buses and several buildings are displaying informative posters about Fuengirola’s gluten-free network which offers safe dietary options in local restaurants.

Blossoming talent

The final session in a gardening workshop series offered by Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is set to take place on Saturday, June 10. In the classes, participants learn skills for optimal plant growing in Mijas. Email: soroptimist.fsd@gmail.com

Cruising compassion

Age Care Organisation is seeking volunteer drivers to help older people in the Mijas, Fuengirola and Benalmadena with essential journeys. Volunteers can give their time whenever they want and can be reimbursed at a rate of 50 cents per one kilometre.

Wheel deal

Authorities in Marbella opened a brand new parking facility on Calle Doha on Monday, May 22. The underground car park has space for 160 vehicles and as an introductory offer, motorists can park for free until Saturday, July 15.

Summer safety

Firefighters in Benalmadena have been preparing for summer fire prevention, stripping back dense vegetation in high-risk areas like Calle de Armonía, Mayo, and Camino del Amocafre. Firefighters have been training with chainsaws to boost community safety as temperatures rise.