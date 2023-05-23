By Max Greenhalgh • 23 May 2023 • 11:16

Man with worlds largest nose dies

Mehmet Özyürek suffered a heart attack and dies at 75.

The man with the largest nose in the world passed away at the age of 75 following a heart attack days before he was due to undergo surgery.

Özyürek, from Turkey, was awarded the title of the longest nose on a living person. His nose measured 3.5 inches long.

Turkish newspaper Mynet reported his son Baris thanked his fathers’ fans: “I sincerely thank the people of Artvin and their fans. We have pain. My father was very kind-hearted, he tried not to offend anyone. My father was not only at peace with his nose, he was at peace with his life.”

The Guinness world record holder was proud of his achievement and spoke of it regularly. “My sense of smell is different from other people I say ‘there is a smell here’. Other people say ‘we don’t smell that smell’. I say, ‘you may not smell it but I can’.

Although the record holder for longest nose on a living person, Özyürek nose falls some way short of the all-time record. The longest recorded nose in history belonged to Englishman Thomas Wedders whose nose measured 7.5 inches.