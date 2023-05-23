Multiple deaths as school roof collapses during storm

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 15:49

High winds wreaked havoc when an outdoor school sports roof collapsed leaving seven dead and another 18 reportedly injured.

On Monday, May 22, a storm in Phichit province, Thailand struck a roof at the Wat Nern Por primary school, and killed seven people, including four children, according to Australia’s ABC News.

On the first day of Thailand’s monsoon season, school children, aged between six and 13, were playing in the open-sided building. It is believed that in order to escape the storm, they took refuge in the building which tragically caused their deaths.

Local media reported that around 6:30 pm (local time) the storm struck with torrential rain and strong winds which caused a catastrophic failure of the roof.

A boy of six was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries. Among the adult fatalities were two parents and a cleaner, and a further 18 people suffered injuries. The injured have been treated in hospital but are not said to be in a serious condition.

The area also caused damage to other houses and buildings in the area, Kannika Intarakul, the local mayor, informed ThaiPBS: ‘All the houses have been damaged by the storm but this arena just completely collapsed.’

It is common practice in Thailand for schools to have an open-sided roof to shield the sun from children as they play outside.