Galatasaray right-back on the radar as Arsenal submit a bid for Sacha Boey

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 16:03

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal are said to be on the trail of Sacha Boey, the 22-year-old Galatasaray right-back.

According to Turkish news outlet Nevzat Dindar, Mikel Arteta’s side has reportedly submitted a bid today, Thursday, May 25, of €17 million (£14.7m) for the player.

A stumbling block though could be reports that Galatasaray are not prepared to let their man go for less than €25m (£21.7m).

However, Erden Timur, the club’s vice president, was spotted in London earlier this week after supposedly flying in to hold talks with officials at the Emirates over his player.

The Frenchman joined the Turkish giants in 2021 from Ligue 1 club Rennes. He still has two years remaining on his current contract but voiced a desire in April during an interview with L’Equipe to leave at the end of this season.

‘I’ve experienced the lows and the highs with Galatasaray. My performance is consistent now. I think it’s time to turn a corner but we’ll see at the end of the season depending on what happens’, he told the French newspaper.

Galatasaray are poised to become the league champions of Turkey for the first time in four seasons. Boey has been an integral part of this achievement, catching the eye of major clubs across Europe in the process.

Should the Gunners secure his signature, Boey will have to displace England right-back Ben White. He is currently Arteta’s first choice in that position.

England winger Bukayo Saka has already committed himself to the club until 2017 after signing a new deal earlier this week.