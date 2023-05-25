Major FA Cup Final blow for Man United after star player stretchered off against Chelsea

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 22:20

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United’s FA Cup Final hopes were dealt a significant blow this evening, Thursday, May 25, after Antony was stretchered off in the match with Chelsea.

In the 25th minute, the Brazilian went on one of his trademark dazzling runs down the wing only to be tackled by Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The interception seemed innocuous enough but the 23-year-old Brazilian was left in clear pain on the ground before being eventually carried off the pitch by members of the Old Trafford medical team.

As he was removed from the field of play, Antony was in obvious distress and covered his face. He was replaced by England star Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag will now face a worrying time waiting for the results of the diagnosis on one of his star players. With the big all-Manchester derby coming up at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3, this will be the last problem he wanted on his plate.

His Red Devils look odds-on to qualify for the final Champions League spot after being 2-0 ahead at halftime. An early goal from Casemiro after just six minutes was the perfect start and then Anthony Martial doubled the lead with a simple tap-in at the end of added time.