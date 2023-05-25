Nerja’s athletic allure: Norwegian world record holding athlete arrives to train

By Betty Henderson • 25 May 2023 • 10:00

World Champion Karsten Warholm trains in Nerja. Photo credit: Karsten Warholm

NERJA, has become a hub for elite-level athletes in recent years, and continues to attract top-tier sportspeople seeking to elevate their athletic performances.

The latest addition to Nerja’s roster of elite athletes is none other than the athlete Karsten Warholm, the world record holder and Olympic gold medalist from Tokyo.

The Norwegian athlete started training camp in the town on Tuesday, May 23 and appeared to be getting his bearings as he posted an Instagram picture exploring the town and enjoying a athletics training session in Nerja.

He wrote “Arrived in beautiful Nerja for training camp”, adding that he was preparing for outdoor season, which starts soon.

Warholm is a three-time world champion in his favoured discipline of 400 metre hurdles, and also holds the current world record for the distance.

Warholm’s presence in Nerja signifies the town’s growing reputation as a training haven for athletes. The warm climate, picturesque landscapes, and state-of-the-art facilities provide an ideal environment for athletes to refine their skills and achieve peak performance.

The renowned Nerja Athletics Club, considered one of the best in Andalucia and Spain, offers excellent facilities including the Enrique López Cuenca Stadium, which hosted the Spanish Athletics Championship last year and recently held the renowned Nerja Challenge.

As the 27-year-old embarks on his journey to the Budapest World Championships, Nerja provides him with the perfect backdrop to fine-tune his skills and strive for further success. With the support of the Nerja Athletics Club and the warm embrace of the town’s athletic community, he stands poised to make his mark on the world stage once again.

Nerja, with its charm and unparalleled training opportunities, continues to shine as a beacon of athletic excellence, drawing athletes to its vibrant sporting scene.

Warholm is part of a remarkable generation of Norwegian athletes who have chosen to train in Andalucia including football sensation Erling Haaland and fellow athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen.