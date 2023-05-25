Police arrest shooter for firing at school

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 11:52

Police have detained a teenage boy after there were reports of gunshots being fired from a school carpark.

Around 11:50 am on Wednesday, May 24, an unnamed 15-year-old boy was arrested after reports he had fired a rifle in a school carpark in Perth Australia, according to 9News.

The incident occurred just before noon when police were called to Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Two Rocks in Perth’s northern district, where they arrested the youth who is allegedly a former pupil.

Officers reported that they received over a thousand calls from terrified students, some as young as 12.

Reports claim that the boy fired off three shots, with one of them hitting the school building itself. Police later searched a car that the boy allegedly used, where they discovered two firearms, a .234 rifle and a .22 rifle, which were registered to the teenager’s house.

One student told reporters that they heard loud bangs and were immediately told by their teacher: ‘“Get under your desks.” She locked the door and closed the windows and then we were under there for quite a lot of time.

‘Then we heard police sirens, then we heard shouting. . .we heard footsteps going on the deck and that’s when it really got me scared.’

Yesterday a statement was issued by the Western Australia Police Force: ‘A teen has been arrested and an investigation commenced after police responded to a firearm incident at a secondary school in Two Rocks today, Wednesday 24 May 2023.

‘About 11:50 am, officers were called to the school on Breakwater Drive, following reports an unknown male had discharged a firearm in the carpark. Police attended the scene a short time later and arrested a 15-year-old boy. Nobody was injured during the incident.

‘Police remain at the scene and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Officers located and seized two rifles, ammunition and a vehicle at the scene.

‘A single bullet hole was also found in the wall of an administration building. Police believe the building was occupied at the time of the incident; however, nobody was injured. The investigation remains ongoing.’