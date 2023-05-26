By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2023 • 19:33
Alicante's positive tourism data proves April's data was not a mirage. Image: HOSBEC
The Hotel and Tourism Business Association of the Community of Valencia (HOSBEC) has confirmed the positive data of the tourism market in the Valencian Community.
All tourist destinations in the Valencian Community have better records than in 2019, and two data stand out in particular: the good performance of the cities of Valencia and Alicante.
In Alicante, the domestic market represents 32.5 per cent, with the balance clearly shifting towards the international market, which accounts for 67.5 per cent of the total volume.
The latter shows a wide range of nationalities, including French (10.4 per cent), British (9.3 per cent), Irish (5.2 per cent), Italian and Polish (4 per cent), Swedish (3.9 per cent), German and Norwegian (2.9 per cent), Belgian (2.7 per cent) and, finally, Finnish, Dutch and Ukrainian (2.4 per cent).
The Danish, Algerian and Lithuanian markets are between 2 per cent and 1 per cent.
The rest of the issuing markets do not exceed 2 per cent of representation in any case.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
