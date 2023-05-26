N-332 reopen to traffic

By Glenn Wickman • 26 May 2023 • 10:33
Mascarat tunnel on the N-332. Image by Pablo Arias/Calpe Town Hall
THE Mascarat tunnels on the N-332 road between Calpe and Altea are open to traffic again after being closed for over a week.
Traffic had been diverted through the AP-7 motorway during the roadworks that began on Sunday May 14 and Calpe Town Hall announced the reopening of the affected stretch on the N-332 on Tuesday (May 23).
Work was initially expected to take one week to complete, but several difficulties led to it taking slightly longer than planned.
The works in the Mascarat area had been underway for several weeks, but until the total cut on May 14 traffic had been maintained with one active lane through the tunnels.
The total interruption of traffic and diversion through the AP-7 was a major drawback for communications between Calpe and Alicante or any other town in the Marina Baixa as there is no direct access to the AP-7, which made it necessary to drive to Benissa, ie towards Valencia, and then double back.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.