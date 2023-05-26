N-332 reopen to traffic

By Glenn Wickman • 26 May 2023 • 10:33

Mascarat tunnel on the N-332. Image by Pablo Arias/Calpe Town Hall

THE Mascarat tunnels on the N-332 road between Calpe and Altea are open to traffic again after being closed for over a week.

Traffic had been diverted through the AP-7 motorway during the roadworks that began on Sunday May 14 and Calpe Town Hall announced the reopening of the affected stretch on the N-332 on Tuesday (May 23).

Work was initially expected to take one week to complete, but several difficulties led to it taking slightly longer than planned.

The works in the Mascarat area had been underway for several weeks, but until the total cut on May 14 traffic had been maintained with one active lane through the tunnels.

The total interruption of traffic and diversion through the AP-7 was a major drawback for communications between Calpe and Alicante or any other town in the Marina Baixa as there is no direct access to the AP-7, which made it necessary to drive to Benissa, ie towards Valencia, and then double back.