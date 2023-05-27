104 members of a religious minority face imprisonment or execution on the Turkish-Bulgarian border

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 20:23

Image from the Turkey-Bulgaria border checkpoint. Credit: The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light on YouTube.

A serious humanitarian situation has developed at the Turkish-Bulgarian border in the last few days according to a statement released this Friday, May 26, by the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light.

It revealed that more than 100 members of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, a persecuted religious minority, presented themselves at the border claiming asylum on Wednesday, May 24.

They are now reportedly being held at the Edirne public safety office – in a city situated 7 km from the Greek and 20 km from the Bulgarian borders – and face deportation within the next 7-10 days.

When a decision is finally made, it is one that will most likely subject them to either imprisonment or death sentences in their countries of origin.

The Ahmadi group was refused entry, violently beaten, pushed back, and detained by the Turkish border police on Wednesday. Gunshots were fired over their heads, they were threatened, and their belongings thrown away.

Among the group of 104 individuals are families, women, children and elderly people. They have been subjected to extreme and systematic forms of religious persecution all across Muslim-majority countries because of their faith.

The reason why they face these persecutions is because they follow a man named Aba Al-Sadiq whom they consider

to be the awaited Mahdi. They follow his controversial message which includes the establishment of a new Covenant after Islam.

Live footage of the incident at the border was uploaded onto the group’s YouTube channel, which can be viewed by clicking HERE.

Some of the controversial teachings of this Covenant state that the wearing of the headscarf is not an obligation, the fasting of the month of Ramadan falls in December of each year, the five daily prayers are abrogated and the consumption of alcoholic beverages is permissible.

Due to these beliefs, they were considered ‘heretics’ and ‘infidels’ which posed a significant threat to their lives. They had previously been beaten, imprisoned, kidnapped, humiliated and terrorised in countries like Iran, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Azerbaijan and Thailand.

They had gathered in Turkey and were on their way to the Turkish-Bulgarian border to assume their human right to request asylum directly from the Bulgarian Border Police.

That would be in line with Article 58(4) of the Law on Asylum and Refugees (LAR), which states that asylum can be applied for with a verbal statement submitted in front of the border police.

Additionally, an open letter by the European Border Violence Monitoring Network (BVMN) was sent on Tuesday, May 23, with 28 human rights organisations and bodies signing their endorsement.

Together, they urged for the protection of the group and that their right to claim asylum at the border be upheld, in accordance with international law.

After being held at the Edirne public safety office for more than 24 hours, 83 members of the group were transferred to a deportation centre, the remaining 20 will likely follow.

It is expected that deportation decisions be issued within 36 hours. In Iran, members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light were detained in Evin prison on December 2022 because of their beliefs.

They were threatened with execution if they refused to sign papers to recant their faith and defame the religion. Similarly, members in Iraq suffered gun attacks on their homes by armed militias, and scholars called for them to be killed.

Issuing deportation decisions for these families would be a clear violation on Turkey’s behalf of the core principle of nonrefoulement.

According to international refugee and human rights law, it prohibits returning individuals to a country where they would face torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and other irreparable harm.

Representatives of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light have implored Turkey not to proceed with the deportation of these families to their countries of origin.

These families would be put in danger in their countries of origin and Turkey would be responsible for any loss of life if they are returned to the countries they have escaped from.

Human Rights Without Frontiers published an article about the situation on May 25, as did the EU Reporter one day earlier. It was also reported today, Saturday 27, by the European Times, and Global Voices.