Blue surge: PP sweeps Costa del Sol in local elections

By Betty Henderson • 30 May 2023 • 10:00
Benalmadena’s new Mayor, Juan Antonio Lara ahead of his victory.
Photo credit: Juan Antonio Lara
THE Costa del Sol experienced a blue wave in the local elections of Sunday, May 28, as the Partido Popular (PP) emerged as the dominant political force. The party achieved notable victories in key coastal locations during the elections, solidifying its influence in the region.
Torremolinos saw Margarita del Cid of the PP dominate, securing an absolute majority with 16 out of 25 council seats. Fuengirola witnessed a similar story, as Ana Mula and the PP maintained their stronghold with 15 seats.
In a major upset, the PP, led by Juan Antonio Lara, dethroned the PSOE in Benalmadena, claiming 13 out of 25 seats in the elections.
Mijas experienced a nail-biting contest, seeing Vox gain three seats with the PSOE’s Josele González barely clinching victory, needing to form a coalition. Mijas’ election results also saw the end of a campaign for foreign resident representative and PP councillor in opposition, Bill Anderson.
Despite losing seats, José María García Urbano of the PP held on to an absolute majority in Estepona’s elections, while Marbella became a battleground as Ángeles Muñoz of the PP fell short of an absolute majority, leaving her to negotiate with Vox.
The election results usher in a new era of governance and set the stage for new alliances and plans. The region prepares for the road ahead , as local leaders embark on their missions to execute their manifestos.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.