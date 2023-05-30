Blue surge: PP sweeps Costa del Sol in local elections

By Betty Henderson • 30 May 2023 • 10:00

Benalmadena’s new Mayor, Juan Antonio Lara ahead of his victory. Photo credit: Juan Antonio Lara

THE Costa del Sol experienced a blue wave in the local elections of Sunday, May 28, as the Partido Popular (PP) emerged as the dominant political force. The party achieved notable victories in key coastal locations during the elections, solidifying its influence in the region.

Torremolinos saw Margarita del Cid of the PP dominate, securing an absolute majority with 16 out of 25 council seats. Fuengirola witnessed a similar story, as Ana Mula and the PP maintained their stronghold with 15 seats.

In a major upset, the PP, led by Juan Antonio Lara, dethroned the PSOE in Benalmadena, claiming 13 out of 25 seats in the elections.

Mijas experienced a nail-biting contest, seeing Vox gain three seats with the PSOE’s Josele González barely clinching victory, needing to form a coalition. Mijas’ election results also saw the end of a campaign for foreign resident representative and PP councillor in opposition, Bill Anderson.

Despite losing seats, José María García Urbano of the PP held on to an absolute majority in Estepona’s elections, while Marbella became a battleground as Ángeles Muñoz of the PP fell short of an absolute majority, leaving her to negotiate with Vox.

The election results usher in a new era of governance and set the stage for new alliances and plans. The region prepares for the road ahead , as local leaders embark on their missions to execute their manifestos.