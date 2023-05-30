Hondon Valley Walking Football Club donate footballs to say thank you

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 18:02

Hondon Valley Walking Football Club donate footballs to the junior team to say thank you. Image: Hondon Valley Flyers WFC / Facebook

The fabulous over 50’s Walking Football Club based in the Hondon Valley have been going since 2017 and enjoys the company of various nationalities including Spanish, British, Dutch and German.

Recently, the group donated the footballs to the local junior football team as a way of saying thank you because the Council allow the group to use the facilities for free.

Future events are being planned to help the junior football team out by donating more equipment.

The group train twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays from 9.15.AM till 11.30.AM and play in matches and tournaments all around the Costa Blanca south region.

Not only do the group play football, but they also have many social events.

It is a great way of keeping fit and meeting new friends, everyone is welcome at the Walking Football Club, why not head along and give it a try?

For more information, CLICK HERE or go to the Hondon Valley Flyers WFC Facebook page.