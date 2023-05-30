Hondon Valley Walking Football Club donate footballs to say thank you

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 18:02
Hondon Valley Walking Football Club donate footballs to the junior team to say thank you. Image: Hondon Valley Flyers WFC / Facebook
The fabulous over 50’s Walking Football Club based in the Hondon Valley have been going since 2017 and enjoys the company of various nationalities including Spanish, British, Dutch and German.
Recently, the group donated the footballs to the local junior football team as a way of saying thank you because the Council allow the group to use the facilities for free.
Future events are being planned to help the junior football team out by donating more equipment.
The group train twice a week, Mondays and Thursdays from 9.15.AM till 11.30.AM and play in matches and tournaments all around the Costa Blanca south region.
Not only do the group play football, but they also have many social events.
It is a great way of keeping fit and meeting new friends, everyone is welcome at the Walking Football Club, why not head along and give it a try?
For more information, CLICK HERE or go to the Hondon Valley Flyers WFC Facebook page.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.