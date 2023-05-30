Spanish airline to allow passengers to pay for flights in installments

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 0:05

Image of aircraft in the sky. Credit: Muratart/ Shutterstock.com

Spain’s Iberia airline has become the first company in the country to launch a new scheme that will allow its customers to pay for their flights in installments.

As explained in a statement released by the airline this Monday, May 29, the company will implement this new financing option in conjunction with Iberia cards.

Travellers who purchase their flights through iberia.com will be able to finance purchases of up to €10,000 using the new system.

Payment in installments will allow Iberia passengers to divide the total cost of their tickets throughout the selected repayment period of three, six, nine or 12 months.

This solution will integrate several financing providers. The service is offered through the intermediation of the financial investee Iberia Cards and currently incorporates seQura and Aplazame. New providers are reportedly being evaluated to expand the financing offer.

For the time being, this new BNPL installment payment method is only available in Spain. In the future, it is expected to be extended to other countries such as Italy, France, Germany and Belgium, as reported by 20minutos.es.

According to rankings prepared by the international aviation analytics and data experts Cirium, Iberia was the most punctual airline in the world in April on Global Airlines.

🏆✈️ Una vez más, somos la aerolínea más puntual del mundo. Y también, la marca turística más valiosa de España.

Más info 👇 — Iberia (@Iberia) May 24, 2023

A total of 87.28 per cent of the company’s 13,929 flights arrived on time. That figure represented an improvement of six percentage points compared to March.