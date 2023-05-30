Spanish airline to allow passengers to pay for flights in installments

By Chris King • 30 May 2023 • 0:05
Image of aircraft in the sky.
Credit: Muratart/ Shutterstock.com
Spain’s Iberia airline has become the first company in the country to launch a new scheme that will allow its customers to pay for their flights in installments.
As explained in a statement released by the airline this Monday, May 29, the company will implement this new financing option in conjunction with Iberia cards.
Travellers who purchase their flights through iberia.com will be able to finance purchases of up to €10,000 using the new system.
Payment in installments will allow Iberia passengers to divide the total cost of their tickets throughout the selected repayment period of three, six, nine or 12 months.
This solution will integrate several financing providers. The service is offered through the intermediation of the financial investee Iberia Cards and currently incorporates seQura and Aplazame. New providers are reportedly being evaluated to expand the financing offer.
For the time being, this new BNPL installment payment method is only available in Spain. In the future, it is expected to be extended to other countries such as Italy, France, Germany and Belgium, as reported by 20minutos.es.
According to rankings prepared by the international aviation analytics and data experts Cirium, Iberia was the most punctual airline in the world in April on Global Airlines.
🏆✈️ Una vez más, somos la aerolínea más puntual del mundo. Y también, la marca turística más valiosa de España.Más info 👇
— Iberia (@Iberia) May 24, 2023
🏆✈️ Una vez más, somos la aerolínea más puntual del mundo. Y también, la marca turística más valiosa de España.Más info 👇
— Iberia (@Iberia) May 24, 2023
The April Airlines and Airports On-Time Performance (OTP) reports highlights include, @FlyAirNZ (NZ) emerging as the leader in #APAC and @LOTPLAirlines (LO) in #Europe. Download the report: https://t.co/G9Y3BeE7Pf#airlines #airports #ontimeperformance #flyLOT #NewZealand #Poland pic.twitter.com/papqo7Ueq6
— Cirium (@cirium) May 24, 2023
The April Airlines and Airports On-Time Performance (OTP) reports highlights include, @FlyAirNZ (NZ) emerging as the leader in #APAC and @LOTPLAirlines (LO) in #Europe. Download the report: https://t.co/G9Y3BeE7Pf#airlines #airports #ontimeperformance #flyLOT #NewZealand #Poland pic.twitter.com/papqo7Ueq6
— Cirium (@cirium) May 24, 2023
A total of 87.28 per cent of the company’s 13,929 flights arrived on time. That figure represented an improvement of six percentage points compared to March.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.