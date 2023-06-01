Court of controversy: Djokovic serves a divisive political statement at Roland Garros

By Betty Henderson • 01 June 2023 • 10:00

Djokovic clarified his political position after beating Marton Fucsovics. Photo credit: Novak Djokovic

TENNIS superstar Novak Djokovic stood by a political statement he made days earlier after his second-round victory in the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Djokovic boldly scribbled the words “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence”, on a camera following his first-round victory on Monday, May 29.

The phrase the tennis great chose to display refers to the ongoing tension surrounding Kosovo, a region that declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Despite the declaration, Serbia has staunchly refused to recognise Kosovo as an independent nation.

The controversy surrounding Djokovic’s act had earlier intensified when France’s sports minister condemned his actions, labelling them as “inappropriate”.

Unphased by the criticism, the 36-year-old spoke out at a post-match conference on Wednesday, “Of course, I’m aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is”, Djokovic defiantly stated. “It’s something that I stand for. So that’s all”, he added.

For Djokovic, the issue hits close to home. The Serbian athlete’s father was born in Kosovo, adding a personal dimension to the statement.

The issue proved divisive online too with social media photos of the French Open so far by Djokovic drawing mixed opinions over the independence of Kosovo.

While the International Tennis Federation clarified that Djokovic’s statement did not violate any rules within the Grand Slam, the incident has ignited a larger debate about politics in sports.

Djokovic is no stranger to controversy during tournaments and off the court, and jokingly added, “A drama-free Grand Slam, I don’t think it can happen for me” .