Lanzarote bar dispute ends in tragedy as British owner is killed

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 10:49

Clockhouse Tavern, Lanzarote. Credit: Clockhousetavern.com

A British bar owner has lost his life after an altercation with a notorious troublemaker in Lanzarote.

Early on Sunday, May 28, The Clock Bar in Lanzarote was the scene of a violent incident when its 50-year-old British owner fell down steps and was fatally injured after a brawl with a German expatriate, writes The Mirror, June 1.

Police have yet to release the name of the bar owner who reportedly fell 13 feet down a flight of steps. Emergency services came to his aid, after which he was then transferred to the Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife, Lanzarote, but sadly died on Monday, May 29.

The 46-year-old German expatriate who was involved was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as the police investigation continues.

It is understood that police are analysing video footage to determine whether the bar owner slipped or was pushed so that they can decide whether to press charges of murder or manslaughter.

The expatriate German man had a reputation for drinking excessively and causing fights and had in fact received several bans from bars in the local area.

The Clock is a well-respected bar, with a great atmosphere and described by visitors as, ‘a hidden gem,’ and ‘not to be missed,’ on Tripadvisor.

A statement from investigating authorities confirmed: ‘With regards to the death that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Costa Teguise in Lanzarote, Court of Instruction Number Four in Arrecife has confirmed it is investigating a man on suspicion of homicide.

‘This person has exercised his constitutional right not to say anything and has been remanded in prison.

Shocked friends and customers shared their thoughts on Facebook. One woman wrote: ‘RIP Chris I just wanted to let everyone know me and my friend were first on scene , I gave Chris first aid and kept him alive and comfortable until the paramedics came whilst my friend called the ambulance. What an awful situation and I’m sending all my love to all his family and friends.’

Other tributes included: ‘Omg this is so so sad and shocking Chris was such a lovely guy with a lovely family too. We loved going in The Clock and chatting to them on our hols. RIP Chris.’