Latest health update: A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

By John Ensor • 01 June 2023 • 0:34

Credit: Jonnie IrwinTV/Instagram

TV Favourite, Jonnie Irwin released an online statement yesterday to advise his concerned fans of his latest health update as he battles incurable cancer.

The self-confessed property and travel obsessive took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31 to announce he is in hospital but was hopeful to be back with the Place in the Sun Team for a special event this weekend.

Jonnie’s online message said: ‘In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime. Fingers crossed I’ll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekends A Place In The Sun LIVE event at Olympia London in Kensington. It’s packed with presenters from Friday’

The message included a list of his fellow presenters who are also set to appear, Jasmine Harman, Lara Hamilton, and Ben Hillman.

The proud dad of three boys concluded with: ‘Hope to see you there…x’

Messages flooded in from well-wishers: ‘We have been your fans from Canada for years after seeing you on tv. We admire your strength and love your personality. You are an inspiration.’

Fellow host Jasmine Harman responded: Really hope to catch up with you this week Jonnie! Lots of love.’

Another ardent fan wrote: ‘Good to hear from you Jonnie .. and we have everything crossed that you are able to get that pain under control and well managed… You are and always will be our FAVOURITE XX.’