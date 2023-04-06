Bad day for ‘A Place In The Sun’ presenter Laura Hamilton as she suffers car crash in Spain

By John Ensor • 06 April 2023 • 12:12

LAURA HAMILTON, 40, the glamourous presenter of A place In The Sun has revealed that she had a car accident in Spain earlier this week, as reported by The Daily Mail, Thursday April 6.

Commenting on Instagram on Wednesday, she gave details about the incident which happened in Spain while working on the show, although she didn’t give the exact whereabouts or location.

Hamilton reassured fans of the show that fans that it was a ‘minor’ incident, and she suffered no major injuries, lamenting that ‘life isn’t always rosy’.

Laura explained to her 179,000 followers, ‘The start of this week actually got off to a pretty s**tty start… unfortunately. . . I had a car accident as I was on the way to our first property.

‘Before anything is over-dramatised, it was a minor incident and more importantly no one was hurt. However, I still felt pretty rubbish…

‘However, I think it’s important in life to always focus on the positive and whilst I felt rubbish, I had to keep smiling. I had to ensure my house hunters had the best time with me and lots of fun whilst we looked for their dream holiday home.’

About the actual episode, she added: ‘The search isn’t over yet but I think it’s been a successful one so far and we have certainly had a lot of laughs.’

Upon hearing the news many well-wishers posted messages of encouragement.

Laura Hamilton has presented Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun since 2012, which takes British couples looking to move from their homes to a dream life of sun, sea and sand abroad.

She previously starred in ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2011, where she took part in the final achieving second place.

