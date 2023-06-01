Pirates of the Caribbean star dead at 77

By Max Greenhalgh • 01 June 2023 • 10:52
Hollywood sign
Photo Credit: Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Pirates of the Caribbean and Men in Black character actor dies at 77.
Sergio Calderón, the character actor known for roles in Hollywood hits Men in Black and Pirates of the Caribbean, has died aged 77 of natural causes.
A family spokesperson confirmed the actor died in hospital in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.
Born in Mexico he studied acting at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores in Mexico City.
He came to wide public attention as a ‘head on a stick’ alien in Men in Black starring Tommy Lee Jones and a Pirate Lord alongside Rolling Stone Keith Richards in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.
In an interview with the LA Times Calderón admitted he ‘loves’ playing villainous characters.
Calderón said: “I love to play those types of characters because people really hate me. They tell me in the streets how much they hate me. But to me, that is my success. Because that means I was able to convince people with what I performed.”
A star of television and film, Calderón starred in over 50 films working with legendary directors including John Huston, Sergio Leone, and Ron Howard.
He also worked alongside famous actors including Anthony Quinn, Peter Falk, Alan Arkin, Robert Mitchum, James Coburn, Gerard Depardieu and Gregory Peck.
Calderón is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.
