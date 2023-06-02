Cynthia Weil songwriter behind You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling dies at 82

By David Laycock • 02 June 2023 • 19:09

Cynthia Weil, songwriter behind You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling dies

American songwriter Cynthia Weil died yesterday, June 1, at the age of 82. The Grammy winner wrote many songs for famous music performers in partnership with her husband Barry Mann.

Weil, who wrote for the likes of The Righteous Brothers, Dolly Parton, Dusty Springfield, Ray Charles, Gene Pitney, Lionel Ritchie and many more, was inducted alongside her husband into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1987.

Her songs have shifted over 200 million records and she is also responsible for film soundtracks and numerous award nominations. A Jewish immigrant from Lithuania, she trained as a dancer and actor but discovered her true passion was songwriting.

Her songwriting partnership with husband Barry Mann was based in the iconic Brill Building, writing alongside the likes of Carole King, Burt Bacharach, Hal David, Leiber & Stoller and many others.

Her daughter, Dr Jenn Mann said to TMZ: “My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for. She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music.”

The family added their statement, saying: ” Cynthia Weil’s Grammy award-winning lyrics touched the hearts and souls of hundreds of millions of people around the world, making her one of the most iconic songwriters of the 20th Century.”

Her husband, Barry Mann, says, “I’m a lucky man. I had two for one, my wife and one of the greatest songwriters in the world, my soul and inspiration.”

You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling was the most-played song of the 20th Century. Produced by Phil Spector, the powerful ballad was apparently almost rejected by the Righteous Brothers, who suggested it would be better for the Everly Brothers.

Cynthia Weil’s incredible talent and musical output will be truly missed.