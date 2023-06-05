By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2023 • 18:05

Los Bandidos take on the 16th Almeria Sprint Triathlon. Image: Los Bandidos.

Six brave Los Bandidos took on the 16th Almeria Sprint Triathlon at Playa del Zapillo in Almeria.

The race consisted of a 750m sea swim, a 4-lap 20k cycle and a 2-lap 5k run. The men set off first and 10 minutes later the ladies entered the water.

Sea conditions were perfect, calm and flat and no jellyfish! The bike leg was fast and flat and the run was flat and hot, along the Paseo.

The first man crossed the finish line in 1:02:01 and the first lady in 1:12:05. 150 men finished the race and 34 ladies. All finishers received a commemorative T-shirt and a banana!

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojacar Paseo, and now the group includes road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers.

They are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day.

Follow the group on Facebook to keep up-to-date with their latest activities facebook.com/groups/490933409244200.