Malaga woman sentenced to eight months for attacking an emergency doctor

By Chris King • 06 June 2023 • 20:29

A woman has been sentenced to eight months in prison for viciously assaulting an emergency doctor in Malaga.

As reported this Tuesday, June 6, in a statement from Commálaga, the Malaga College of Physicians, she threw a keyboard at the medical professional, grabbed her hair, and shook her violently.

The judge also issued a 500-metre restraining order against the defendant. She faces having to pay compensation to the doctor once a forensic report on the incident is completed.

Her entry into prison is subject to paying the amount determined. According to the College, if she refuses to pay the compensation then the woman will have to go to jail.

The incident occurred in the emergency room of the Virgen de la Victoria University Hospital early last Sunday 4. As the woman sat down at the consultation table with the doctor, without warning, she suddenly threw the keyboard then grabbed and shook her.

As a result of the attack the medical professional suffered injuries and cuts. According to her legal representative though, the greatest damage was emotional, as she has been emotionally affected by the events.

This was the second case in Malaga involving an assault on a doctor in two days. Yesterday, Monday 5, in a verbal assault, a man threatened to kill a paediatrician who had been treating his son in the ICU of the Mother and Child Hospital.

Following the incident that took place on June 2, a judge handed the father a 500-metre restraining order to stay away from the doctor in question.

According to the Medical Association, the man told her: “If you have children, I hope the same thing happens to you as to me and that your child has the same illness as mine. If I see you in the street I’ll have to kill you”.

“For f***’s sake, I’m staying here with my child and the first health or security staff that comes in here I’ll smash his mobile phone in his face”, he subsequently said, in the presence of National Police officers.

A trial has been set for March 2024 at which Commálaga will be requesting a prison sentence of 18 months for the man.

Dr Pedro Navarro, the president of the Malaga College of Doctors expressed his concern at the increasing number of attacks on medical staff this year.

He said: “It is unacceptable. We cannot believe what is happening. There is a lack of security in health centres and 2023 could end with very high figures for assaults on doctors”. So far in 2023, there have been 18 assaults registered in Malaga province. In 2022, there were 22.