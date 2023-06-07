By Glenn Wickman • 07 June 2023 • 16:34

Tabgha beach bar. Image by tabgha.es

MALLORCA’S first ‘solidarity beach bar’ is now open for business.

The chiringuito is named Tabgha – a reference to a city in Israel featured in the Bible – and is located on Portals Nous beach at the foot of the church.

In fact, the establishment is run by the Church itself with the aim of raising funds for crisis-hit families in Mallorca who are unable to access a house.

The Bishopric is looking to raise €800,000 over the next year to open a shelter for needy residents in Palmanova before they obtain a licence in 2024 to house up to 24 people.

Charity Cáritas is also involved in the project, insisting that all proceeds from the beach bar will be destined to the future shelter that, they say, meets all the necessary social, ethical and environmental criteria.

Tabgha will open from 9am to 9pm every day – closing two hours earlier than most chiringuitos to avoid disturbing residents – until the end of September, with the eight employees explaining the charitable nature of the business to customers.

For further information visit www.tabgha.es